Washington Local announces options for returning to school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools are preparing to return to school with a A/B hybrid schedule and a staggered start to in-person classes for students.

The first wave of the return will begin August 31, with 25 percent of students reporting to school one day each week for the first two weeks.

Students, who will be required to wear a mask, will be divided by the first letter of their last name. Families with students with multiple last names can be scheduled together.

• August 31 and September 8 - A-D only

• September 1 and September 9 - E-K only

• September 2 and September 10 - L-R only

• September 3 and September 11 - S-Z only

During the second week, students will be expected to log in remotely for a short face-to-face lesson each day they are home.

The second wave includes two hybrid options. The first option would have students report for a full week, while the second option has students attend a partial week with Wednesdays reserved for fully remote work. Students in grades K-2 would attend all weeks.

Under the first option, students will be split into two cohorts. Cohort A will be students in grades 3-12 with last names beginning with letters A-K, and reporting to school the weeks of Sept. 14, Sept. 28, and Oct. 12. Cohort B will be students in grades 3-12 with last names beginning with L-Z, and reporting to school the weeks of Sept. 21, Oct. 5, and Oct. 19. Students in grades K-2 would report every day.

In the second option, students are still split into the same two cohorts. Beginning Sept. 14, Cohort A attends in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays, and Cohort B attends Thursday and Friday. Students in grades K-2 attend in-person classes Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesday would be a remote learning day for K-12.

Transportation will be available for students. Breakfast and lunches will be a grab-and-go situation. Students in grades K-6 will eat in the classrooms, and students in grades 7-12 will spread out in cafeterias, gyms, and courtyards to achieve social distancing.

Families are asked to prepare for unexpected school closings, which are "almost certain," according to the ReStart Board Presentation.

As part of the reopening, WLS is asking for sick students to stay home and be fever and symptom free for 24 hours without medication before returning to school.

Families are also asked to report absences and share COVID information confidentially with school personnel if a student or family member is ill or being tested.

If a student is ill with COVID symptoms, they are automatically excluded from school for 10 days, unless a doctor provides a note with an alternate diagnosis.

A virtual town hall for staff will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, and a virtual town hall for the community will follow at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.