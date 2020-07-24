Arson investigation underway after house fire on Stickney

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He heard a boom, then saw flames shooting from the windows of a home across the street.

That’s how Jesus Coronado, 25, of Toledo, describes a house fire that erupted at about 5 a.m. Friday, on the 800 block of Stickney in Toledo.

Coronado captured on video the moment Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived.

Because the house was vacant, firefighters took a defensive tactic, keeping the flames from spreading to neighboring homes from outside rather than sending firefighters into the burning structure. One adjacent home that was occupied had minor heat damage to its siding, but the flames did not spread.

Firefighters called investigators to determine whether the fire may have been intentionally set. Another vacant house also caught fire on the 800 block of Bush, just around the corner. That fire started during the 6 p.m. hour Thursday, roughly 11 hours before this vacant house fire on Stickney.

Toledo Police later confirmed they took a person from the scene to the Safety Building for further questioning.

