Advertisement

Brown, Portman say defense budget good for Ohio as veto threat looms

Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) find common ground in defense budget.
Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) find common ground in defense budget.(Gray DC)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A political standoff looms in Washington, as Congress passes defense budgets and the president threatens a veto.

This week, both the House and Senate passed similar but competing versions of a $740-billion defense budget for the next fiscal year.

Ohio’s U.S. senators – Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman -- say the proposed spending plans would benefit Ohio and its service members. But, President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the budget because it calls on the military to rename bases named after confederate generals.

“If the president vetoes an essential defense bill because he’s standing up for the traitors that were generals in the civil war, trying to destroy our country, I don’t even understand that thinking,” said Brown.

“I think the presidential veto is unlikely,” said Portman without discussing the underlying controversy, “there are so many provisions in there that are good for our military, and right now, we need to ensure that our men and women know that we’re behind them.”

As for the impacts a new defense budget would have on Ohio, the senators highlighted a three percent raise for service members and continued operation of the Lima Army Tank Plant, as well as upgrades to Wright Patterson and other bases in the Buckeye State.

Portman voted for the Senate bill, but Brown voted no – citing concerns that a provision would make it easier for the president to conduct a nuclear test.

It may take another few weeks for the the House and Senate to iron out differences between their plans, before sending a final budget to the president for approval or veto.

Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura also asked the senators about the latest on negotiations surrounding another coronavirus relief package. The full interviews can be found in the videos below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Toledo City Council passes mask mandate; mayor expected to sign order Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
That ordinance was passed in a vote during a special meeting of the City Council on Monday afternoon. Mayor Kapszukiewicz expected to sign it Tuesday.

Politics

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
As officials prepare for the Nov. 3 election, one certainty is clear: It's coming with a big price tag.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Politics

Biden-Sanders task forces unveil joint goals for party unity

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT
The groups sought to hammer out a policy road map to best defeat President Donald Trump.

Politics

Toledo City Council abruptly adjourns meeting when charged members won't leave

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT
Toledo City Council president Matt Cherry called for three of the four members of council facing bribery charges to leave the meeting, claiming the other eight were uncomfortable conducting city business in their presence.

Latest News

Politics

Unless they resign, charged council members will likely remain

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Can Toledo City Council vote members off if they’re accused of corruption?

Politics

Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high court's action will keep the documents out of congressional hands at least until the case is resolved, which is not likely to happen before 2021.

Politics

Lawmakers to get classified briefing on Russia bounty intel

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MATTHEW LEE and JAMES LaPORTA
Democrats briefed at the White House this week suggested Trump was bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.

Politics

Charged council members have long history of public service

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Council members charged with bribery and extortion have a long history of public service.

Politics

Toledo party chairs each call for City Council members to resign after bribery charges

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
The chairmen of both the Democratic and Republican parties in Toledo have called for four city council members to resign after they were charged with bribery and extortion in federal court.

Politics

Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are ‘Fake News’

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and JAMES LaPORTA Associated Press
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.