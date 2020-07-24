Fulton Co. Fair hosting Fair Food To Go events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just because fairs have been canceled doesn't mean you can't get that important staple of summer -- fair food.

The Fulton County Fair is holding Fair Food To Go events over the next four weekends, featuring some favorite traditional fair food. Details on which vendors are signed up and a map are available at the Fulton County Fair website.

The events are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on the weekends of July 24, July 31, August 7, and August 14.

