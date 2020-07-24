Advertisement

Hero officer meets family of baby he saved in Mich.

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CNN) - A Michigan police officer is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a 3-week-old baby.

His quick actions were captured on his car's dashcam video and posted on the police department's Facebook page.

Officer Cameron Maciejewski of the Sterling Heights Police Department in Michigan got a heart stopping call of a baby in distress.

"I was about a mile away from the house," he said. "I was right around the corner when the call came out. And the only information I got from our dispatch was there's a 3-week-old infant not breathing, and everyone is screaming in the background."

Dashcam video picked up the next tense seconds filled with fear.

"I was checking the baby's mouth to see if I can see anything, didn't see anything," Maciejewski said. "And then next thing after that is trying to do some back blows, to dislodge whatever might be deeper down in the baby's airway and that I gave her, I think, three back blows.

"And on that third one, I heard a faint cry."

Even before the ambulance could arrive, the baby was breathing on her own.

"It was a sigh of relief," Maciejewski said. "I think I actually before I spoke into my radio, I took one - a deep breath and put out over the air that 'baby's crying,' which brings joy to everyone. But that was a definitely a giant sigh of relief."

"You know what was going on, and the emotion in that moment," said Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski. "And anyone that has a child, any mother on the planet that watches that video, any family, you can just feel the pain, the confusion, the worry. It's all there in a moment, you know? Those two or three minutes, very powerful."

Maciejewski's chief couldn't be more proud of his young officer.

"I've been a police officer for 25 years; the last couple months have been brutal, not just for me, but every cop in the United States," Dwojakowski said. "What a lot of people don't see is what we do every single day. Our guys do great police work, including saving lives."

Maciejewski got to meet the infant and family as they thanked the officer for his calm under pressure.

Police officers from around the world have reached out to say good job. And Maciejewski got the seal of approval from his hero and the man who made him want to be a police officer, his dad, who also served as an officer for 20 years.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to breakthrough athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
President Trump awarded former Congressman and Olympian Jim Ryun The Presidential Medal of Freedom in a Friday ceremony at the White House.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

6 credit card scams and how to avoid them

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Hurd
More than 2.3 million cases of fraud and identity theft were reported in 2019.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 1 hours ago
The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted immunization efforts worldwide, according to a new report from the world's top health organizations.

Coronavirus

Airport dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
The special canines are already a common sight in airports, usually looking out for drugs, weapons or other contraband.