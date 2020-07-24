Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful holding cleanup Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In addition to the normal litter that we see every year, COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in protection equipment being improperly discarded and turning into litter.

At the first Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful litter cleanup on June 13, volunteers collected an estimated 1155 pounds of litter.

The next cleanup is scheduled from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 25, meeting at the Wayman D. Palmer YMCA and cleaning up Bancroft. At 1 p.m., the cleanup will move to Bowman Park and cleaning W. Laskey.

The cleanup is open to individuals, families, businesses, corporate organizations, community groups, and youth programs (minors must be at least 10-years-old and accompanied by a responsible adult) to help.

Volunteers you must register and fill out a waiver at www.ktlcb.org.

All litter cleanup supplies will be provided (gloves, litter tongs, trash bags, and safety vests). Social Distancing and PPE recommendations will be followed. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided and all equipment will be sanitized prior to use.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.