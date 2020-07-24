Metroparks Meetup: Exploring Cannonball Prairie Metropark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Listen to the jingle, the rumble and the roar...”

From Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, to Bing Crosby and Chuck Berry, the “Wabash Cannonball” song had been popularized by so many artists through the years that the Wabash Railroad finally turned the fictional train into a real one in 1950. Today, part of the old Toledo-Chicago line still has hundreds of wheels running on it every day -- and on either side of the bike path just west of Monclova, the sound of train whistles has been replaced with chirping birds in the newest addition to the Metroparks lineup.

“Welcome to Cannonball Prairie! It’s fast becoming one of my favorite spots,” says research & monitoring supervisor Karen Menard. “You’ve got a variety of habitats within one small location. This is 89 acres here, but it packs a lot of diversity.”

Cannonball Prairie Metropark opened in April to little fanfare, but those who have ventured out to Monclova Township have found a variety of trails and wildlife that you’ve come to expect from the Oak Openings Region -- even a pond open for kayaking, and fishing within the next two years.

Restoring part of the old 1000-acre Springer Farm back to natural prairie wasn’t easy but they had some off-site help. As Menard explains, “These native plants were actually grown in Metroparks’ own native seed nursery -- native ecotype seeds from this region.”

Cannonball Prairie may also prove a hidden gem for another popular northwest Ohio hobby: birding.

“Around the pond here, you see a lot of shorebirds,” says volunteer Val Hornyak. “This year I saw an upland sandpiper here, a rarity for this area. It’s quality habitat for birds that are passing through... since this is a corridor, that’s one of the important things they’re trying to do.”

Migratory birds are one thing, but grassland nesting birds are another. Their numbers in North America have been cut in half over the last half-century, making habitat restoration all the more vital. 7 different species now call Cannonball Prairie home.

Hornyak says it’s satisfying to know this latest effort to preserve the Oak Openings region is already paying off. “Watching this whole thing unfold, from early spring when the migrants come through, to early summer when they’re nesting, to midsummer like now when they’re feeding young... the whole thing is available to anyone who wants to come see it!”

