The future of the Tigers franchise is now in Toledo

By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Detroit Tigers taxi squad has made its way to Toledo, holding their first workout at the Mud Hens’ Fifth Third Field on Thursday. It’s a roster made up of 30 players, and many of them are top tier prospects the Tigers are expecting to make a difference at the Major League level in the coming years.

2020 first round draft pick Spencer Torkelson said, “It’s a great time to be a Tiger. I have heard a lot of people say it and I truly believe it. I feel close with some of the guys already and they’re going to be my teammates for a couple years. There’s one thing on our mind and that’s to win and get better.”

Four of MLB.com’s Top 50 prospects are in the Tigers organization: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Riley Greene, and Tarik Skubal. All four are in Toledo.

