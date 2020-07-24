Water for Ishmael holding grand opening

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Water for Ishmael will celebrate the opening of its new home for programs and services at a Grand Opening from 6:15-8:30 p.m. today.

Water for Ishmael provides programs and services for immigrants to welcome them, equip them with English, and help them integrate into society. All members of the Greater Toledo Area community are welcome.

The Water for Ishmael “New Home Grand Opening” will provide the community the opportunity see the renovated facility that will serve immigrants for years to come. The building includes English as a Second Language (ESL) classrooms, a specialized early education wing, and job and life skills training areas. It is also a space where native-born Americans and newcomers to America can meet and build mutually respectful relationships.

