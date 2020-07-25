Advertisement

Dance competition canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Outraged parents say safety measures in place are in line with Gov. DeWine's recommendations.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major dance competition set for the Stranahan Theatre this weekend was canceled by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department because of concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19. Outraged parents say safety measures in place are in line with Gov. DeWine’s recommendations.

“I felt confident that what they presented to us as a dance studio and to the dance community in the area that it was going to be safe,” says Jessica Brutlag owner of Company C Dance Studio on Central Avenue. As one of the top competitive dance companies in Northwest, Ohio, she and her dancers were looking forward to the competition this weekend.

Company C was entering 20 dancers into the competition, but as soloists, they’d be alone on stage and masked until their performance. Two family members per dancer, 40 total, were allowed in the audience with social distancing, and the event organizers would only allow one dance studio in the stage area at a time.

“They would clear us out, clean the stage, and allow the next dance studio to come in,” explains Brutlag.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says, however, that with 300 people expected to move through the event there were a number of factors that prompted them to cancel it.

“We took a look at that understanding the current COVID Issues with non only inside Ohio but our numbers in Lucas County,” explains Zgodzinski. “Where we’re at with infection rates, the concern of bringing many people into our community ...”

Still, the decision is drawing outrage from parents like Tammy Garrison, whose daughter Kelly was set to compete as a solo dancer. She and other parents are taking exception to the event’s classification as a social gathering.

“I just don’t understand how they think that the time and effort that these girls and boys put in as dancers can be deemed social gathering,” she says. “It’s a dichotomous situation when you’re looking at competitiveness and it’s inequity. because these dancers train from professional choreographers. We train and travel across the nation just like many travel sports.”

