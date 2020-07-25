Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Changes coming to Monroe's Custer Statue

Updated: 16 hours ago
Changes coming to Monroe's Custer Statue

News

Changes coming to long-standing General Custer statue in Monroe

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
After a protest and online petition, a compromise has been reached with the city council.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Coronavirus

Dance competition canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Outraged parents say safety measures in place are in line with Gov. DeWine's recommendations.

News

COVID-19 affects dance competitions

Updated: 20 hours ago
Parents are outraged after a dance competition was canceled by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department for coronavirus concerns.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT

News

Brown, Portman say defense budget good for Ohio as veto threat looms

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Midura
Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) find common ground within the defense budget.

News

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) full interview

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT

News

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) full interview

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT

News

Fulton Co. Fair hosting Fair Food To Go events

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Details on which vendors are participating are available at the Fulton Co. Fair website.

News

Arson investigation underway after house fire on Stickney

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
Flames destroyed a vacant house Friday morning on Stickney in Toledo.