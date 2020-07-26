Americans with Disabilities Act turns 30

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - This Sunday marks 30 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed. The law aims to end discrimination against people with disabilities, from public life to jobs and much more.

The Ability Center of Greater Toledo is also celebrating 100 years of promoting inclusivity, accessibility, and independence throughout Northwest Ohio.

“Accessibility is something that’s important to all of us. We all want to have the opportunity to do the things we want to do. Job, visit restaurants, to be a part of the community. Not have a barrier to us being a part of that community,” says Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin.

Perrysburg is getting help from The Ability Center to make Perrysburg more inclusive. Much of the city was built before the ADA was signed in 1990. Many of the buildings are only accessible by steps, not ramps. Now the two are working in tandem to make the downtown and government buildings accessible.

“Anytime someone has a barrier, they can’t be fully connected. They can’t be invested in the community... As a society, and as a community like Perrysburg, we want to reduce those barriers,” says Mayor Mackin.

Another project The Ability Center helped with is Sylvania’s River Trail. It is nearly two miles long, and every inch i handicap accessible. While some of the accessibility measures were required, the city went above and beyond to make sure the trail is available to everyone.

“Some of those things are required as a part of those, but It’s what we should be doing. We should have things like that accessible to anybody who wants to use it,” says Kevin Aller, director of public safety and service for the city of Sylvania.

