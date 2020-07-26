Car show raises funds for family of fallen TPD Officer Anthony Dia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia was killed in the line of duty on July 4th. Now a local bar is giving back with a fundraiser for the fallen officer.

Wheelin’ on the Rocks is holding a car show to support Officer Dia’s family and the entire Toledo Police Department. All proceeds will go to the Dia family.

The bar’s owner, Crissy Antoine says this is not the first Dia fundraiser she has participated in.

“I cried the whole time. I just think the whole here today, gone tomorrow, that hits all of us, and there’s nothing that we can really do except be there to support them and to show how much we really do care about him and all of our TPD,” she says.

