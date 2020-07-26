Advertisement

Car show raises funds for family of fallen TPD Officer Anthony Dia

By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia was killed in the line of duty on July 4th. Now a local bar is giving back with a fundraiser for the fallen officer.

Wheelin’ on the Rocks is holding a car show to support Officer Dia’s family and the entire Toledo Police Department. All proceeds will go to the Dia family.

The bar’s owner, Crissy Antoine says this is not the first Dia fundraiser she has participated in.

“I cried the whole time. I just think the whole here today, gone tomorrow, that hits all of us, and there’s nothing that we can really do except be there to support them and to show how much we really do care about him and all of our TPD,” she says.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ADA ensures employment, transportation during pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Phillis Schmidbauer relies on public transportation through TARTA for her job at Kroger. Both are ensured by the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law July 26, 1990.

News

Federal unemployment bonus expires

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Ohioans brace for financial hit as pandemic unemployment runs out.

News

Federal pandemic unemployment bonus expires

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Fundraiser for fallen TPD Officer Anthony Dia

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

The Ability Center celebrates 100 years

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Ability Center has been serving Northwest Ohio for 100 years, and helping local governments build more inclusive communities.

News

The Ability Center celebrates 100 years

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Americans with Disabilities Act turns 30

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The Ability Center is celebrating 100 years of serving the people of Northwest Ohio

News

Americans with Disabilities Act turns 30

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Changes coming to Monroe's Custer Statue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
Changes coming to Monroe's Custer Statue

News

Changes coming to long-standing General Custer statue in Monroe

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Schneider
After a protest and online petition, a compromise has been reached with the city council.