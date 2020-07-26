Advertisement

‘It was just a happy feeling’: Sisters separated for 53 years reunite due to coronavirus complications

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (KETV/CNN) - Though the coronavirus almost killed a 73-year-old woman from Nebraska, she calls the virus and its complications a “blessing” because it helped her reunite with a sister she hadn’t seen in more than 50 years.

Doris Crippen, 73, spent 30 days at Methodist Hospital and returned home as a COVID-19 survivor. But, still weak from her experience, Crippen fell and broke her arm when she got home.

“I was a pretty sick gal, and I almost experienced death. I thank God every five minutes because it’s God’s blessing this gal is alive today,” Crippen said. “When I fell the phone was up here and I’m down here on the floor, so I couldn’t call nobody for help. I laid there overnight and half a day.”

Bev Boro, 53, and Doris Crippen, 73, are the oldest and youngest of six siblings separated by the state of Nebraska in 1967 after their father left them at home alone.
Bev Boro, 53, and Doris Crippen, 73, are the oldest and youngest of six siblings separated by the state of Nebraska in 1967 after their father left them at home alone.(Source: KETV/Hearst/CNN)

Crippen was eventually sent to Fremont Methodist Health’s Dunklau Gardens for rehabilitation, where 53-year-old Bev Boro has worked as a medication aide for more than two decades.

“I seen her name on the board here, and I just couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I think this is my sister,’” Boro said.

Boro had been looking for her sister for years but only had her name to work with. In 1967, she and her five siblings were separated by the state of Nebraska after their father left them at home alone. Boro was just 6 months old at the time.

Knowing Crippen was deaf, Boro wrote her father’s name, Wendall Huffman, on a white board for the patient she hoped was her sister to read.

“She goes, ‘That’s my daddy.’ And I pointed at myself, knowing she’s hard of hearing, going that’s mine, too. She looked at me like ‘what,’ and she sees because of the eyes. I have our dad’s eyes,” Boro said.

As it turns out, the two are the oldest and youngest siblings separated all those years ago.

“She said, ‘I am your sister, Bev.’ I nearly fell out of the chair, and I just burst into tears. It was just a happy feeling to find my sister. It’s been 53 years since I seen her, and she was a baby,” Crippen said.

The sisters believe this isn’t a random reunion, saying this was meant to be. In an unexpected way, COVID-19 gave them hope and reconnected their family.

“It’s wonderful. In the end, we don’t have to search anymore. The journey’s over,” Crippen said.

Copyright 2020 KETV, Family photos, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse; police declare riot

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline
In the hours leading up to the declared riot, thousands of people gathered in the city for another night of protests as demonstrations over George Floyd's killing and the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating.

Coronavirus

9-year-old is youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Florida

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Florida has hit a grim milestone as the state records its youngest death from COVID-19.

News

ADA ensures employment, transportation during pandemic

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Phillis Schmidbauer relies on public transportation through TARTA for her job at Kroger. Both are ensured by the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law July 26, 1990.

National

Tropical Storm Hanna drenches South Texas amid virus crisis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT
A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

National Politics

John Lewis to be remembered in Selma and Alabama Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Latest News

National

Actor John Saxon dies; ‘Enter the Dragon’ among many roles

Updated: 2 hours ago
Actor John Saxon, whose good looks won him not only legions of female fans but also a wide array of roles, has died at his home in Tennessee, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 83.

Coronavirus

North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found there with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, saying “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

National

Officials who work at federal courthouse speak out against violence of Portland protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Demonstrations have happened in Portland nightly for two months since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May. Trump said he sent federal agents to halt the unrest, but some state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.

National

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sally Ho and Chris Grygiel
Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

National

Church volunteer admits to arson attack on French cathedral in Nantes

Updated: 5 hours ago
The lawyer for the repentant church volunteer says the man admitted responsibility for the fire. He faces a possible 10-year jail term.

National

RAW: Protesters chant 'feds go home' outside fenced-in building in Portland

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump said he sent federal agents to Portland to halt the unrest, but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.