The Ability Center celebrates 100 years

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday marks 30 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed. The law aims to end discrimination against people with disabilities, from public life to jobs and much more. 13abc is partnering with The Ability Center of Greater Toledo to showcase stories of how the landmark legislation affects our community.

Tomorrow morning we’ll introduce you to Phillis. She works at the Kroger on Monroe and Secor, and she takes the TARTA bus to and from work. Employment and access to public transportation are two key components of the ADA. We’ll hear about how it has changed life for Phillis, and how she’s had an impact on our community tomorrow morning.

The Ability Center of Greater Toledo does a lot of work in the area, such as helping local governments create more inclusive communities.

A project they are currently helping with is in Oak Harbor. The village is building a river walk that they plan to make completely accessible. The site is already a popular area for gatherings, but it’s undeveloped, and much of it is not handicap accessible. Oak Harbor Mayor Quinton Babcock says The Ability Center helped the village with the planning every step of the way.

“The Ability Center does a really good job of bridging that gap with local governments and providing expertise to local governments to say, ‘Ok, you guys want to be accessible. You want to have a community that’s inclusive. What are some ways we can do that? And how can we help you so we can do that together?‘” says Babcock.

The Ability Center is also celebrating 100 years of promoting accessibility, inclusivity, and independence throughout Northwest Ohio.

Congratulations on such a major milestone!

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.