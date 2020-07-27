9-year-old dies from injuries sustained in 2-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old boy has died as a result of injuries sustained in a 2-car crash on the Fulton-Lucas County line Saturday afternoon.

According to OSHP, the Weis family from Toledo was traveling southbound on County Road 1 (Fulton-Lucas Road) when their Cadillac Escalade was struck by a Dodge Durango, which had failed to yield at the stop sign, traveling westbound on Angola. The impact pushed both vehicles into a nearby field. 9-year old Jackson Weis was transported to UTMC, then to Toledo Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Cadillac is listed in critical condition, while the front seat passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

