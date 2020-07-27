Advertisement

Bluffton University football, fall sports delayed until spring

Bluffton also announces guidelines for spectator restrictions
Football
Football(kvly)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, which includes Bluffton University, has announced that fall high risk contact sports will be played in the spring 2021.

The affected sports include football, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball.

In a statement, the conference said in part:

"The HCAC is committed to offering engaging athletic experiences for student athletes in these sports with extensive team activities this fall followed by spring competitive seasons. In adjusting to the challenges presented by the pandemic, these modifications place safety in the highest priority but help ensure the opportunity for as much participation as possible in each HCAC sport."

Bluffton plays in NCAA Division III.

On its own, Bluffton announced it will not permit families of students, faculty, staff, or off-campus community guests and visitors to attend home games. Each of the HCAC schools are setting their own policies on visitors based on their local situations.

Bluffton said depending upon testing availability and COVID-19 rates, there may be an opportunity for those sports to hold joint practices or competitions against other teams during the fall, but all conference games will be played in the spring.

Baseball and softball will have longer fall seasons with practices and games, which will count towards season records, although any conference games will not count towards the HCAC standings until the spring.

Cross country, men's and women's golf, and track and field have all been determined to be "medium to low risk" and at this point, there is no change to their seasons except they will have no overnight trips.

Men’s and women’s basketball competitive seasons are still being evaluated. At this time practices and scrimmages will continue as planned per the NCAA guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

The Indians, Tigers, and Reds begin the shortened MLB season.

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
The Indians opened the season at home against the Royals. The Tigers opened with a 7-1 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

The future of the Tigers franchise is now in Toledo

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:52 AM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Four of MLB.com’s Top 50 prospects are in the Tigers organization: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Riley Greene, and Tarik Skubal. All four are in Toledo.

Latest News

Sports

Tigers taxi squad reports to Toledo.

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT
Four of MLB.com’s Top 50 prospects are in the Tigers organization: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Riley Greene, and Tarik Skubal. All four are in Toledo.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Royal-Davis sisters plan to deliver big for Toledo Christian basketball

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Madison is a senior and is one of the top recruits in Northwest Ohio. Mackenzie is a freshman and will be making an impact on the varsity team right away.

Sports

Mackenzie and Madison Royal-Davis plan to take Toledo Christian far this upcoming basketball season.

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
Madison is a senior and is one of the top recruits in Northwest Ohio. She has college scholarship offers from Kentucky, Toledo, Bowling Green, DePaul, Butler, and Western Kentucky. Mackenzie is a freshman and will be making an impact on the varsity team right away.