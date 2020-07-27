Defiance County crash sends driver to hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Saturday afternoon crash in Defiance County sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was driving north on SR 2 around 3:28 p.m. when she drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and drove off the left side of the road, striking a pole. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

