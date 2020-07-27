July 27th Morning Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely today with highs around 90 degrees. The best chance of rain will be this afternoon, especially south of US 6. Lower humidity arrives tonight with a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday will bring a partly cloudy sky with a high in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be lower. Highs the rest of the 7-day forecast will be around average, which is in the middle 80s.

