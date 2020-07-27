NW Ohio letter carriers ponder the mystery of mail delays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re not getting all the mail you usually get, or items when you expect them, we now have a better idea of why. The local letter carrier union says that’s because routes that should be going out simply are not.

Why this is happening is hard to come by but customers and carriers are seeing it.

If you’re not getting all your mail in the timely fashion the union representing letter carriers says don’t look its way.

“They’re very upset about it. They’re actually apologizing to their customers, to the public for a lack of mail delivery and they’re more upset about that than any overtime issues that ever came up,” said Mike Hayden, the president of National Association of Letter Carriers branch 100, the union representing Northwest Ohio carriers.

Hayden says delivery was pretty normal in March and April during our first wave of COVID even with package volume at near holiday levels. But something has changed recently. “We got the mail delivered at that time and we’re not currently. So you can make your own assumptions,” said Hayden.

Some carriers are telling the I-Team they’re being told no overtime and stop shifts at 8 hours. If the packages make it out, letters may not. The union has nothing official.

“It looks like they are delaying mail, that routes are not going out, they’re not getting delivered. And again we haven’t gotten any concise reason why, what rhyme or reason there is behind it,” said Hayden. When will that mail go out? You’d expect the next day but Hayden says that’s not always the case. “The idea behind it is if it doesn’t go out on Monday, it should go out on Tuesday but we are seeing and hearing route has been sitting for multiple days without being sorted or delivered,” said Hayden.

The postal service said in a statement to 13abc:

The Postal Service continues to flex our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Postal Service encourages customers to call 1-800-ASK-USPS with any service concerns. Please note we continue to hire based on local need while committed to our expanded employee leave policy to help employees affected by the pandemic. We are proud of the essential role they have in serving our customers.

