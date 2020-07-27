Upcoming Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank drive-thru events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will be providing free food to individuals in need. The drive-through food distribution events will be held on the following days:

Monday

• 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Belmont Warehouse, 1220 Belmont, Toledo

• 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Toledo Lucas County Library – Lagrange Branch

Tuesday

• 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: James C. Caldwell Community Center, 3201 Stickney Ave., Toledo

• 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Unity United Methodist Church, 1910 E. Broadway St., Northwood

• 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Grace Lutheran Church, 705 W. State St., Fremont

Wednesday

• 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Our Lady of Lourdes, 6149 Hill Ave., Toledo

• 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Clyde-Green Spring Schools at Clyde High School

Thursday

• 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo

Friday

• 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Henry County Health Department, 1843 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon

Pre-registration for these events are required. You can register at the food bank’s website, under the events tab, or call 419-242-5000 ext. 221.

