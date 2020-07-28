Bowling Green approves DORA district for downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Bowling Green will soon be able to responsibly enjoy alcoholic beverages in designated areas downtown, thanks tot he opening of a DORA district Thursday.

Patrons of six bars and restaurants within the DORA designated area will be permitted to purchase to-go alcoholic beverages in marked cups. Customers must consume the beverages within the DORA district.

“I am excited about the possibility of the DORA program creating more foot traffic within the downtown businesses and the added benefit of allowing bars and restaurants to continue to serve customers while enabling social distancing,” Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher said.

The establishments in the DORA area are: Bar 149, City Tap & The Attic, Doc’s Big City Saloon, SamB’s Restaurant, The Clay Pot (formally Naslada Bistro) and Trotter’s Tavern, with more expected to join.

Bowling Green recently approved plans for a DORA district, which will open Thursday. (WTVG)

The BG DORA will be in effect annually from the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekends until the end of the day on the Monday of Labor Day weekend. The hours for the week are: 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Last sales will occur no later than 9:30 p.m. each night, and cups must be disposed of by 10 p.m.

“Establishing a DORA in downtown Bowling Green enables us to build on our efforts to create a Think Local atmosphere which invites a shop, dine and explore environment,” Tony Vetter, Director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. said.

