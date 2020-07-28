Columbus, Cleveland students will stay online for start of school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Columbus school buildings will remain closed when students head back this fall, keeping them in the virtual classrooms through at least the first quarter of the year. Columbus City Schools Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon made the announcement on Tuesday.

The superintendent, along with the Reopening Task Force, had initially recommended a blended, or hybrid model for the start of school, which would have students back in physical classrooms for at least a portion of the week. Worsening coronavirus concerns in Franklin County, however, have prompted a change that would keep students out of school buildings until the end of October at the earliest.

Columbus is the second major city in Ohio to announce an all virtual start to the year. Cleveland made a similar announcement late last week, also making the switch from a hybrid model to a completely virtual model for the first nine weeks of school.

Here in Northwest Ohio, Bowling Green schools will remain entirely online for the start of classes and several local school districts, including Maumee and Toledo, are providing an all-online option for students who don’t feel comfortable returning to classrooms.

