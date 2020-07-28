Advertisement

COVID-19 pop-up testing site available in Toledo

(WVLT)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health is offering a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Toledo on Wednesday and Thursday.

Testing will be available at the University of Toledo Scott Park Campus from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

No cost testing is available for anyone at this site, and no appointment is needed. Quantities may be limited.

More information can be found at the ODH website.

