Culture Clash Records moving downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a major change for a store that’s been part of this community for more than a decade, Culture Clash Records is on the move. The store will soon be moving to a well-known building in downtown Toledo.

You can find everything from U2 and The Rolling Stones to Halsey and Twenty One Pilots at the shop. Because of that, it’s popular with the young as well as the more seasoned record lovers. But as Bob Dylan once sang, “The Times They Are A-Changin'.”

Culture Clash is moving to the former Paula Brown Shop in downtown. Just like records, the building has stood the test of time. It has been at the corner of 10th and Madison for more than a century.

Culture Clash has been on Secor Road near Sylvania Avenue for about 15 years. Tim Friedman bought the business in 2017 after the original owner unexpectedly died. Friedman says he needed more space and is excited about the renaissance in downtown.

Culture Clash will still be open in its current location until the first week of August. The new space should be ready by late August. There will be a record store day event at the new shop at the end of August.

Go to cultureclashrecords.com for all the details about the store and the move.

