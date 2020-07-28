Advertisement

DeWine: No grandstand events, rides at Ohio fairs starting July 31

Governor cites media reports of poor social distancing, no mask for decision.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine limited county fairs Tuesday, due to poor social distancing and mask use at prior fairs throughout the state.

Junior fair events can continue, such as livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens.

The move goes into effect Friday, July 31.

Rides, games, and grandstand events will be canceled to keep the crowds down.

DeWine added that harness racing can proceed with no spectators.

A 10 p.m. curfew was also announced.

