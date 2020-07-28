DeWine: No grandstand events, rides at Ohio fairs starting July 31

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine limited county fairs Tuesday, due to poor social distancing and mask use at prior fairs throughout the state.

Junior fair events can continue, such as livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens.

The move goes into effect Friday, July 31.

Rides, games, and grandstand events will be canceled to keep the crowds down.

I’ve made the difficult decision to limit all fairs to junior fair events only (livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens) starting on or after Friday, July 31. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 28, 2020

DeWine added that harness racing can proceed with no spectators.

A 10 p.m. curfew was also announced.

