Dia drive helps legacy of love, service live on

Officer Dia's family dropped off donations Monday to three area organizations
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday would have marked the second anniversary of Anthony Dia's service with the Toledo Police Department.

Dia was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 4, but his legacy continues to live on through the generosity of the community and his family, including Monday's drive to donate items to organizations helping children and animals.

The items donated from the community were delivered to three organizations in Toledo on Monday. The first stop was Toledo Children's Hospital.

A child specialist at the hospital says the huge donation of toys will help keep children calm during procedures.

"I assist kids with IV starts, painful procedures, so as we are doing that, we do use the toys to help reduce that anxiety," Kylee Byrd, with Toledo Children's Hospital, said.

The toys will also help fill the donation room, which was hit hard during COVID-19.

The second stop of the drive, which organizers say was overwhelmingly supported by the community, was the Toledo Area Humane Society. Officer Dia's sons helped unload the dog supplies.

“So when we saw the boys coming in, I think we were all absolutely floored,” Morgan Korecki, with the Humane Society, said. “I don’t think we expected this much of an outpouring I support.”

While Dia loved animals, he was committed and passionate about pit bulls, so the third stop was at the Lucas County Pit Crew.

Jean Keating, executive director of the Pit Crew, said it was an honor to be a charity chosen for the Dia drive.

"He was always looking out for the dogs," Keating said. "He had it in his heart, pit bulls were his dog."

The family plans to hold the toy and dog supply drive annually on Dia’s work anniversary, helping his love and legacy live on through the good works of his family.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

