Helping parents navigate at-home learning this school year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Creating a classroom like setting in your home can be challenging, but Laveda Griswold-Smith learned a thing or two this summer about virtual learning as project director of Freedom School. The school offered online classes this summer.

"When you think about your space, if you are an at-home parent, you want to see what your child is doing, so I would suggest the dining room table, I would suggest out of the walk way, so for example how I have it set up here you would see a back wall, no distractions in the background."

Back to School shopping is around the corner, Griswold-Smith says you will still need all of the normal supplies, even if you choose remote learning.

"Binders, notebooks, planners, regular school supplies having that extra set at home because everything wont be on the computer, there will be something that will be a project.

Griswold-Smith says parents should also provide a snack while the student is sitting at the computer. She says younger students may need a break from time to time. She says,

“Giving them time to move, letting the teacher know they need to move around, our kids needed a brain break to get the wiggles out and then sit back down.” It may seem tough to tackle, but Griswold-Smith says Parents, Teachers, and Students will navigate it all together.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.