July 28th Weather Forecast

Lower Humidity Returns
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s. A few clouds are possible tonight with a low in the middle 60s. Highs return to the upper 80s on Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and early evening. The rest of the week will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s. Widespread rain is possible on Sunday with highs near 80.

