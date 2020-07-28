Advertisement

Ohio child care can take on more kids starting August 9

How child centers are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio child care providers can return to their full ratio levels starting August 9, Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.

Child Care: Today I am announcing that, effective August 9th, child care providers in Ohio may return to their normal, statutory ratios and class sizes.

Child care providers can keep a subsidy if they maintain their current lower ratios.

If a provider opts to increase classroom size, they will still have to maintain the safety measures currently required, including the wearing of masks, temperature checks and cleaning.

DeWine warned that he would continue to monitor the situation, in case of outbreaks or poor compliance.

Ohio Update 7/28

HAPPENING NOW: Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on the state of COVID-19 in Ohio.

Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

