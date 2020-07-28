Advertisement

Oregon City Schools pause sports practices after student tests positive for COVID-19

Clay Memorial Stadium in Oregon, Ohio.
Clay Memorial Stadium in Oregon, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon city schools are pausing all athletic practices this week after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Athletic Director, Mark Beach, tells 13abc the student is a member of the football team. They showed up to practice last Wednesday evening and were sent home due to a high fever. The district says they found out Sunday morning that the student was positive for the virus.

Contact tracing was done and each student that had contact with the student who has the virus was notified. So far, there are no additional positive cases of COVID-19 but Superintendent Hal Gregory says the decision to shut down all practices and conditioning sessions this week is out of an abundance of caution.

Right now all of the students in fall sports are preparing for the season. Until August 1, all of the conditioning sessions and practices are voluntary. Soccer, volleyball, football, golf and cross country are all currently taking place.

Beach says students must fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before beginning practice and temperatures are taken and recorded for each child before a practice or workout begins.

He says that they anticipated a case would happen at some point and don’t believe it will be the last case this school year.

The school district says they are following all of the CDC guidelines and recommendations from the the State of Ohio and believe all of the protocols they currently have in place protect the virus from spreading.

Official practices for fall sports begin on August 1 and Oregon City Schools plan to resume practices at that time. As for band camp, that was scheduled to start today but the band director has also postponed band camp by one week as a precaution.

Oregon city schools return to class on August 19. They are offering a digital academy this year for all grade levels as well as the option of a hybrid in-school plan where students attend classes in person twice a week and the rest of the time continue with remote learning.

