Police seek person of interest in Akron double homicide

All suspects have already been identified, except the woman wearing the dress in the photographs who may be from Toledo.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Akron Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest connected to the murder of a man and his two-year-old daughter in Akron back in July. They believe the woman they seek is from the Toledo area.

According to police, detectives determined that Shawn Allen, 36, of Canton, was driving his 2005 Cadillac Escalade on July 17th when he intentionally struck and killed the victims on Crouse Street in Akron. Allen was arrested the same day after surrendering to authorities and charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder.

All suspects or persons of interest in the case have already been identified, except the woman wearing the dress in the photographs above. Investigators believe she may be from Toledo. Detectives need help identifying the woman, who is considered a person of person of interest. The woman in the dress was with Allen (seen in the ball cap), the night of the homicide.

Detectives from the Akron Police Department are asking the public’s help with the identification of the woman wearing the floral dress. She is a black female, approximately 25-40-years old, and about 5′0″-5′3.” She appears to have a tattoo on her right shoulder.

Anyone with any relevant information regarding the woman’s identity is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP or the Toledo Police Department at 419-255-1111.

