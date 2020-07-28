Sylvania schools to discuss hybrid plan for fall

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania School Board is meeting Tuesday night to discuss its plans for fall, where the superintendent is presenting a hybrid plan to the school board for approval.

The plan would have kids in school twice a week, with three days learning from home. There is also a fully online option that requires a semester commitment. The deadline to sign up for the online academy is this Friday, July 31.

Even if this plan passes tonight, it could still change. The first plan the board approved put kids at their desks five days a week, but the Toledo Lucas County Health Department demanded changes. This new plan will also have to be submitted to the health department for approval.

Other districts in the area are in various stages of this process. A spokesperson says Maumee has a finalized plan approved by the health department that brings kids back full-time. Perrysburg superintendent says the district’s hybrid plan was approved by the board and the health department. A spokesperson for Rossford schools says its hybrid plan is also finalized.

According to their website, Washington Local Schools will be discussing their plans at a town hall later this week, and Bowling Green schools are going fully online at least through October.

Ottawa Hills has finalized plans for a full return to in-class learning.

