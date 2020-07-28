Toledo Community Coalition calling for change to TPD union contracts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Community Coalition says the time has come for change in policing, specifically, making a police officer’s records more available to citizens.

“Records of their behavior and their temperament, a number of those kinds of issues are extremely important, and in police work, they are vital,” explains Bishop Robert Culp, co-chair of the coalition.

A letter sent to Toledo Police Unions, Toledo Police Cheif Kral, the mayor’s office, and other administrators requests that any complaint of misconduct by police would be made public information. This includes complaints made to internal affairs, which would be maintained and not expunged, allowing anyone to investigate an officer’s previous behavior down the road.

Co-chair Rev. Otis Gordon says the ultimate goal is increased communication and transparency between Toledo Police and those they protect and serve.

“We’re concerned about the fact that so often these things are investigated and they have conclusions but the public is not made aware of them.”

In addition, records of disciplinary actions and reasons for a resignation from the force would also be available to the public, internal affairs, and the citizen’s review board.

These significant changes would be made within the police officer’s union contracts.

Representatives with the Toledo Police Patrolman’s association did not want to interview with us on camera but say they will be speaking with the mayor and the recently formed Community Police Relations and Reform task force regarding the issues.

