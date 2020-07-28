Advertisement

U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches ‘Save Space Camp’ Campaign

It's Alabama's No. 1 tourist attraction
By Nolan Crane and Wade Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Space Camp needs your help!

That’s the message from officials who say the coronavirus pandemic put Alabama’s No. 1 tourist attraction in jeopardy.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October. In 2019, employees celebrated a big milestone - more than 1 million visitors to the Space and Rocket Center. This year, the number of visitors is significantly less.

There's more bad news.

The weeklong space camps starting this September are canceled because of coronavirus concerns. With the uncertainty of international travel and no field trips from schools, the lack of campers is also impacting employees.

Hundreds of employees have been furloughed. Additionally, nearly 700 part-time jobs are not available due to a lack of turnout at Space Camp and the Space & Rocket Center.

John Nerger, Chairman of the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission, did not beat around the bush when discussing the financial impact of the pandemic.

“I will be blunt. I will not mince any words. The coronavirus pandemic has created a dire situation at our Space & Rocket Center and we are now struggling for our very survival. Low attendance has meant a two-thirds reduction in revenue. A number that means we are not financially viable.”

For now, doors are still open for single-day visitors. Those hours are in jeopardy as well if enough money cannot be raised.

For more information on the ‘Save Space Camp’ campaign, please visit savespacecamp.com.

Copyright 2020 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

News

USDA investigates mysterious seed packets from China

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Christina Williams
The USDA is investigating after multiple people received unsolicited packages of seeds from China.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Latest News

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.

News

Akron person of interest

Updated: 1 hour ago
Akron Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest connected to the murder of a man and his two-year-old daughter in Akron back in July. They believe the woman they seek is from the Toledo area.

Coronavirus

Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

News

Culture Clash moves downtown

Updated: 1 hours ago
The store is moving to the old Paula Brown Shop

National

US officials say Russia is spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The U.S. government has identified two suspected Russian military intelligence operatives who it believes are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published extensively on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs.

News

Police seek person of interest in Akron double homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Authorities need your help to identify a woman possibly from Toledo who police say is a person of interest in a double murder.