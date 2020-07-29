Demand for truck drivers continues despite pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -There is a waiting list to enroll in the CDL program at Owens Community College.

The school offers a 5 week CDL course for people who want to get in the drivers seat of a lucrative career.

Tammy Leonard-Challen is the program director.

"If we didn't have truck drivers right now, and they all went on strike, 3 days would be the only amount of time that we would have for food in the stores, because they wouldn't be transporting them."

There's a huge need for truck drivers. So much so, there's a waiting list to take the course.

Quinton Roberts is the Dean of Workforce and Community Services. He says.

"We will go above and beyond to make sure the students learn what they need to pass at the high rate we have which is a 100 percent pass rate." Once you pass the test officials say the average salary is 71,000.

Many people in our area are unemployed looking for new careers to put food on the table. Leaders at Owens Community College hope to spark interest in the program. Roberts says,

“Truck drivers are who we need and they are driving America right now and we need everyone, veterans, minorities, women, we need everyone in the rigs right now, they are bringing the services to us in this pandemic, and its not slowing down the need is tremendous.” To learn more ab out the program go to owensworks.com

