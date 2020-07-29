Advertisement

Drake bests Madonna for most Top 10 hits

The latest songs are ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’ with DJ Khaled
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.(Source: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drake breaks the record for the most Top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer did it with some help from DJ Khaled.

Two new collaborations from the pair entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.

The singles "Popstar" and "Greece" mark Drake's 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10.

With that, he dethrones Madonna, who held the previous record with 38.

The Drake/Khaled collabs already have more than 50 million streams.

Copyright 2020 GCNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has fostered fear and forced changed in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
This pandemic has fostered fear and forced change in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

National

Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.

News

TPD school resource officer ready to mentor students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexis Means
TPD SRO ready to mentor students.

Latest News

News

TPD School resource officer is ready to mentor students

Updated: 1 hour ago
TPD School resource officer ready to help mentor students.

News

Toledo Public Schools hints at major announcement Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
TPS is holding a vital school board meeting Thursday at 2 p.m.

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.

News

Woodward AD faces sexual imposition charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
Richard Hug has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the high school.

National

Census head wasn’t told about Trump district drawing order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testified that he wasn’t informed ahead of time about President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts.

National

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: 2 hours ago
ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.