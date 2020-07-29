Advertisement

Father of missing Morenci brothers scheduled for parole hearing Wednesday

The father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan a decade ago could soon be a free man once again.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WTVG) - The father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan a decade ago could soon be a free man once again. 13abc has confirmed with the Michigan Department of Corrections that John Skelton, father of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton, has been scheduled for a parole hearing on Thursday.

Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton disappeared over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2010. The last person believed to have seen them is their father. John Skelton was charged with unlawful imprisonment for not returning the boys to their mother on the week they disappeared and was sentenced to 10-15 years behind bars.

According to the Department of Corrections, Skelton will be interviewed by a member of the parole board who will then present their notes to a second member. If both agree on whether he should be paroled, their decision will stand. If they cannot agree, a third member of the board will be called in to break the tie. An exact schedule of these events has not yet been determined.

