Henry Ford Health System only Mich. hospital chosen for COVID vaccine trial

(MGN Online)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Institutes of Health announced the Henry Ford Health System is the only Michigan hospital chosen as a Phase 3 trial site for the Moderna mRNA-1273 Coronavirus Efficacy (COVE) vaccine study.

Volunteers are being enrolled into this randomized double-blind study of whether a two-dose vaccine prevents COVID-19 infection in those exposed to the coronavirus.

About 90 healthcare systems across the United States are working competitively to enroll a total of 30,000 volunteers to participate in the Moderna vaccine study. The study will close to volunteers once 30,000 people are enrolled; sign up at www.HenryFord.com/ModernaVaccine.

The study's first two phases involving more than 600 participants showed the vaccine to be safe. Phase 2 showed the vaccine produce antibodies; Phase 3 will determine whether that will provide protection against the COVID-19 virus.

All study participants will have a 50% chance of receiving the study vaccine or placebo, a sterile saline solution that does not contain any active vaccine. Anyone age 18 or older who is not immune-compromised or pregnant or planning to become pregnant can volunteer for the study, as long as they have not had COVID-19 or another vaccine or treatment.

The health system says at this time, sites for enrollment will be located in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital Emergency Department (with a separate entrance), New Center One Building (7th Floor) and at the HAP building (home to the Employee Health clinic) across the street from the main hospital.

