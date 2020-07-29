Advertisement

In-person voting still planned for Ohio this November

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The November election is quickly approaching, and Ohio’s election chief says everything will remain the same. Some tweaks in the mail system should help things this time around.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says election plans are well underway, but he does need a few things from Ohioans.

LaRose said his office is still planning for in-person voting this November. How that will look and how polling places are configured, that’s still being worked out mostly on a local level.

There will still be four weeks of early in-person voting. You’ll still have the mail-in absentee option like in March and April, but this time around the Secretary of State’s office will mail every voter an absentee application. People will then need to return that to get the ballot.

Ohioans will not get a ballot automatically through the mail, you have to return that application. You can mail it or return it to your board of election.

“Do not procrastinate. When you get your absentee ballot application from us, send it in right away. Once the board of elections sends you your ballot don’t leave it on the kitchen table. Make your decision, make your voice heard and get that ballot in,” said LaRose.

LaRose says he’s again working with the Post Office to keep Ohio election mail in Ohio. Most of our area’s mail ends up going to Detroit for processing. LaRose says postal supervisors are being asked to go through the bins, looking for election mail and make sure it stays in Ohio. That should cut down on time to get you your ballot.

Poll workers are also needed for election day according to LaRose.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT professor: No denying impact Lewis had on America

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Lewis served in the U.S. House for more than 30 years.

News

Father of missing Morenci brothers scheduled for parole hearing Wednesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan a decade ago could soon be a free man once again.

News

Officials investigating Wednesday morning Toledo fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Toledo Police are questioning people in the neighborhood.

News

July 29th Morning Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

USDA investigates mysterious seed packets from China

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
The USDA is investigating after multiple people received unsolicited packages of seeds from China.

News

Akron person of interest

Updated: 17 hours ago
Akron Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest connected to the murder of a man and his two-year-old daughter in Akron back in July. They believe the woman they seek is from the Toledo area.

News

Culture Clash moves downtown

Updated: 17 hours ago
The store is moving to the old Paula Brown Shop

News

Police seek person of interest in Akron double homicide

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Authorities need your help to identify a woman possibly from Toledo who police say is a person of interest in a double murder.

News

Culture Clash Records moving downtown

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The iconic record shop will open in the former Paula Brown Shop.

News

Ohio child care can take on more kids starting August 9

Updated: 21 hours ago
Ohio child care providers can return to their full ratio levels starting August 9, Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.