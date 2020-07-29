Advertisement

July 29th Weather Forecast

Few storms possible late today.
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer for your Wednesday as highs make a run into the upper 80s. A few showers and storms are possible in spots late afternoon and evening. An isolated storm is possible before midnight tonight. Clearing is expected by early Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 80s. A few showers and storms are possible late Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Low 65. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs near 90. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 65.

Lower humidity returns today.

By Heather Pollauf
7/27/2020: Heather's Monday Night Forecast

Chance of storms today.

Hot and humid again Monday, with scattered strong storms later in the afternoon.

Hot and humid again Monday, with scattered strong storms later in the afternoon.