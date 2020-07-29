July 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer for your Wednesday as highs make a run into the upper 80s. A few showers and storms are possible in spots late afternoon and evening. An isolated storm is possible before midnight tonight. Clearing is expected by early Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 80s. A few showers and storms are possible late Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

