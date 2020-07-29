Advertisement

’My guardian angel’: Mother meets man who pulled her son from burning car

Antonio Morgan rescued a driver from a burning car along an interstate in Missouri.
Antonio Morgan rescued a driver from a burning car along an interstate in Missouri.(Source: KMOV/Antonio Morgan II/CNN)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/CNN) – In an emotional moment between strangers, a Missouri woman thanked the man she calls her “guardian angel” after he saved her son from a burning car.

The heroic rescue was caught on camera.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language:

Antonio Morgan hopped out of his vehicle to help the person inside a burning car on Interstate 70, not letting the explosions under the burning hood stop him.

“Just immediately rushed into what I know, trying to get him up out the car as fast as I can,” Morgan said.

Morgan struggled to help the man he’d soon realize was buckled into the driver’s seat.

“I’m pulling, he ain’t coming,” Morgan said. “Then I see the seat belt. The smoke was right there in my face. So, I unhooked his seat belt, pulled him out.”

Another man used a fire extinguisher to help stop the flames.

“Those flames started right after the smoke,” Morgan said. “It started to get hot, it heated up in there.”

Then he felt an explosion under the hood.

Inside the burning vehicle was 23-year-old Kielen Robinson.

“Man, that last pull, I was out of energy, I was rushing,” Morgan said. “My adrenaline was rushing, man.”

Morgan managed to finally pull out Robinson.

Kim Johnson, Robinson’s mother, would get a call and see the video 15 minutes later.

“When I’d seen the video, I just broke out in tears, and just … emotions, so many emotions,” Johnson said.

She, along with her sister Christy Johnson, would meet Morgan about two hours later.

“My guardian angel saved my baby,” Kim Johnson said. “This man, hallelujah, thank you Jesus.”

Morgan’s 14-year-old son Antonio Morgan II recorded the video of his father saving Robinson.

"I was proud for my dad, but at the same time, I was thinking if the dude was going to be straight," he said.

Robinson is now recovering. His mother and aunt can’t wait to introduce him to Morgan.

“If it was not for this man being persistent, going back and forth, back and forth, not giving up, my nephew would not be here today,” Christy Johnson said. “So, he is definitely part of our family now.”

Robinson’s family said he is not badly hurt, and that he’s planning to celebrate his 24th birthday on Aug. 10.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump, speaking alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House, signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook as negotiations

News

UT professor: No denying impact Lewis had on America

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Lewis served in the U.S. House for more than 30 years.

National Politics

Oregon governor says US agents will begin leaving Portland

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Meanwhile, law enforcement officers again used tear gas to disperse protesters early Wednesday on the streets of Portland as loud booms filled the air.

News

Father of missing Morenci brothers scheduled for parole hearing Wednesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan a decade ago could soon be a free man once again.

National

The Legacy of John Lewis

Updated: 41 minutes ago
UT professor weighs in on the legacy of Sen. John Lewis.

Latest News

National

US jabs Russia over claim of spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites, trying to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.

National

Stolen teddy bear with dying mother’s message is returned

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Two men found the special bear with a dying mother’s recorded message and returned it late Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID day after AG Barr hearing, reports say

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

National

Officials push for more education to prevent illegal drone flights over wildfires

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Officials investigating Wednesday morning Toledo fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Toledo Police are questioning people in the neighborhood.