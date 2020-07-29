Advertisement

Teens concerned about education and sports this fall. Two-thirds of teens (66%) are concerned about attending school in-person this fall, (49%) worry the quality of their education will suffer due to the pandemic
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Kate Petrie is a junior at Perrysburg High School.

This bubbly cheerleader is excited to go back into the school building in some capacity this fall.

"I am really excited to take my childhood development classes this year, and it would be terrible If I couldn't get the full experience of that."

A new survey from Junior Achievement by research firm ENGINE Insights gives us an inside look at how teens are feeling during the pandemic.

It shows that two-thirds of teens (66%) are concerned about attending school in-person this fall, with a significant percentage (39%) responding that they are "extremely" or "very" concerned. Nearly three-in-four teens (71%) say that their parents or caregivers are concerned about them attending school in-person this fall. The survey of 1,000 teens between the ages of 13 and 17 was conducted July 14-19, 2020.

Jim Pollock is the President of Junior Achievement of Northwest Ohio. he says,

"If I put myself in their shoes, I was a horrible online student, If I was forced to take classes online I would be devastated.The fear is what is their educational experience going to be if they are faced to take everything online, how are you going to get meaningful lessons if its all online."

Kate isn't a fan of online learning either. Her biggest concern as a cheerleader is football season. She says,

"I really want to be under the lights on Friday night, so I really hope that can happen."

Junior Achievement is taking a different approach this year by helping students connect to careers. Pollock says,

"We will be launching new initiatives partnering with corporations to provide kids with experiential learning to expose them to future career pathways."

Pollock says this poll just helps them craft educational experiences that best serve students during this pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

