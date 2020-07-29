Advertisement

TPD school resource officer ready to mentor students

Officer Prince Flores has worked for Washington Local Schools for four years.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Some school resource officers are preparing to walk the hallways this fall.

COVID-19 halted summer camps and changed the way those officers interact with students.

Toledo police officer Prince Flores is the school resource officer for Washington Local Schools, and he’s ready to see kids running threw the hallways and joking with their friends.

COVID-19 is forcing school resource officers, like everyone else, to adjust to the new norm. The school district is offering traditional and virtual classes, as well as an option that combines both.

Officer Flores says he’s been brainstorming how he can mentor kids who will come to school and students who plan to learn from home. He says it’s important to keep the lines of communication with the students open and to let them know they are missed.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPD School resource officer is ready to mentor students

Updated: 1 hour ago
TPD School resource officer ready to help mentor students.

News

Toledo Public Schools hints at major announcement Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
TPS is holding a vital school board meeting Thursday at 2 p.m.

News

Woodward AD faces sexual imposition charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
Richard Hug has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the high school.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

July 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

UT professor: No denying impact Lewis had on America

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Lewis served in the U.S. House for more than 30 years.

News

Father of missing Morenci brothers scheduled for parole hearing Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan a decade ago could soon be a free man once again.

News

Officials investigating Wednesday morning Toledo fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Toledo Police are questioning people in the neighborhood.

News

In-person voting still planned for Ohio this November

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
The November election is quickly approaching and Ohio’s election chief says everything will remain the same.

News

July 29th Morning Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago