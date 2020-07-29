TPD school resource officer ready to mentor students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Some school resource officers are preparing to walk the hallways this fall.

COVID-19 halted summer camps and changed the way those officers interact with students.

Toledo police officer Prince Flores is the school resource officer for Washington Local Schools, and he’s ready to see kids running threw the hallways and joking with their friends.

COVID-19 is forcing school resource officers, like everyone else, to adjust to the new norm. The school district is offering traditional and virtual classes, as well as an option that combines both.

Officer Flores says he’s been brainstorming how he can mentor kids who will come to school and students who plan to learn from home. He says it’s important to keep the lines of communication with the students open and to let them know they are missed.

