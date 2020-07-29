Advertisement

UT professor: No denying impact Lewis had on America

By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While not everyone agreed with Rep. John Lewis' politics, the head of the University of Toledo political science department said it's hard to argue the lasting impact Lewis' work will have on the United States.

Lewis represented Georgia in the U.S. House for more than three decades. He died on July 17 at the age of 80.

"It often takes people like John Lewis, who are willing to put their bodies on the line to stand up for what they believe in and what they think America means for change to happen and lead through those examples," Sam Nelson, head of UT's political science department, said. "It is not all court cases and congressional hearings."

Lewis became active in the civil rights movement as a young man. His father was a sharecropper, and his great grandfather was a slave.

Lewis worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., speaking before Dr. King at the March on Washington, where Dr. King delivered his iconic "I Have A Dream" speech. And Lewis was beaten by police while walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in March 1965.

First elected to the House in 1986, Lewis is the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Lewis' body rested on the same wooden platform constructed in 1865 to support President Abraham Lincoln's casket.

"There are only so many people of his stature and only so many people lived his experiences and accomplishments," Nelson said. "It's important to mark his passing and mark what a lifetime of service to American and bringing it up to ideals looks like."

Lewis’ body was moved from the U.S. Capitol to lie in state in the Georgia state capitol on Wednesday. Following services Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Lewis will be laid to rest at Southview Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Father of missing Morenci brothers scheduled for parole hearing Wednesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan a decade ago could soon be a free man once again.

News

Officials investigating Wednesday morning Toledo fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Toledo Police are questioning people in the neighborhood.

News

In-person voting still planned for Ohio this November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
The November election is quickly approaching and Ohio’s election chief says everything will remain the same.

News

July 29th Morning Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

USDA investigates mysterious seed packets from China

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
The USDA is investigating after multiple people received unsolicited packages of seeds from China.

News

Akron person of interest

Updated: 17 hours ago
Akron Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest connected to the murder of a man and his two-year-old daughter in Akron back in July. They believe the woman they seek is from the Toledo area.

News

Culture Clash moves downtown

Updated: 17 hours ago
The store is moving to the old Paula Brown Shop

News

Police seek person of interest in Akron double homicide

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Authorities need your help to identify a woman possibly from Toledo who police say is a person of interest in a double murder.

News

Culture Clash Records moving downtown

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The iconic record shop will open in the former Paula Brown Shop.

News

Ohio child care can take on more kids starting August 9

Updated: 21 hours ago
Ohio child care providers can return to their full ratio levels starting August 9, Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.