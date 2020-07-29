Advertisement

Woodward AD faces sexual imposition charges

Richard Hug has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the high school.
(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Woodward athletic director Richard Hug is facing sexual imposition charges for alleged incidents with two minor females in February.

According to a criminal complaint filed with Toledo Police at the end of May, the 59-year-old Hug is accused of hugging two girls in his office at Woodward High School on February 19.

The girls, who were 15 at the time, allege that his hand touched their butts in the process, and that he was aroused at the time.

The safety and security of our students is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. Currently, the athletic director at Woodward High School has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation related to an incident involving students. All allegations regarding students are investigated and appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken should the findings dictate that outcome.

Candice Harrison - External Communications Manager, Toledo Public Schools

Hug appeared in court Tuesday. His case has been continued until August 20 in Toledo Municipal Court.

