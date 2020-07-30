DeWine proposes ban on the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine proposed stopping alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus at bars throughout the state.

At his Thursday briefing, DeWine said he was asking the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to create an emergency rule to do so.

“This rule would prevent the sale of alcohol at all liquor-permitted establishments beginning at 10 p.m. each night. Consumption of alcohol must end by 11:00 p.m.,” DeWine said.

Along with that request, DeWine wants limits on to-go drinks increased from 2 to 3.

The Liquor Control Commission will hold their emergency meeting tomorrow at 9 a.m. If the emergency statewide administrative rule is approved, DeWine said he would sign an Executive Order that would make it effective Friday night.

Shutting down for a second time would be devastating to Ohio’s bars and restaurants. We are not going to do that today. But, I’m announcing that I've requested the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to call a meeting to consider enacting an emergency rule related to liquor sales. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.