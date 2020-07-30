Advertisement

DeWine proposes ban on the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine proposed stopping alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus at bars throughout the state.

At his Thursday briefing, DeWine said he was asking the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to create an emergency rule to do so.

“This rule would prevent the sale of alcohol at all liquor-permitted establishments beginning at 10 p.m. each night. Consumption of alcohol must end by 11:00 p.m.,” DeWine said.

Along with that request, DeWine wants limits on to-go drinks increased from 2 to 3.

The Liquor Control Commission will hold their emergency meeting tomorrow at 9 a.m. If the emergency statewide administrative rule is approved, DeWine said he would sign an Executive Order that would make it effective Friday night.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TEST

Updated: 27 minutes ago
This is also a caption.

News

Cedar Point

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Ohio Pharmacy Board backs off hydroxychloroquine ban

Updated: 1 hour ago
A long-utilized drug that has become a partisan issue in the effort to treat COVID-19 infections escaped from being banned for that purpose after the Ohio Pharmacy reversed course Thursday.

News

Graze Shared Kitchen

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Interchange between I-75, AW Trail closing for two years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Closures begin overnight Thursday for ramps connecting interstate, Trail.

News

Monroe Co. crash leaves two dead Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The accident remains under investigation.

News

Householder indicted on racketeering charges, removed from House Speaker position

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Former Ohio House Speaker could face up to 20 years in prison.

News

Local health departments help schools with fall plans

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner shares what he looks for in a school reopening plan.

News

July 30th Morning Weather Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Health Department on schools reopening

Updated: 10 hours ago