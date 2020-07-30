Householder indicted on racketeering charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others have been indicted by a federal grand jury on racketeering charges.

The indictment came down Thursday morning from the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio.

#BREAKING: A federal grand jury has indicted Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and 4 others.



(Defendants were previously charged by criminal complaint)@USAttyDeVillers: “Dark money is a breeding ground for corruption. This investigation continues.” — US Attorney S. Ohio (@SDOHnews) July 30, 2020

Householder was arrested earlier this month on a $61 million federal public corruption racketeering conspiracy. Also charged in the indictment are Jeffrey Longstreth, advisor to Householder; former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges; Neil Clark of Grant Street Consultants in Columbus and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus.

The men are accused of conspiracy to participate in racketeering and face up to 20 years in prison.

The arrests are related to House Bill 6, the FirstEnergy nuclear bailout bill for Ohio’s two nuclear power plants that lawmakers passed last year, court records show. It adds a new fee to all electricity bills and directs more than $150 million annually for the next six years to the plants.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.