Interchange between I-75, AW Trail closing for two years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As work on I-75 through downtown Toledo shifts north, the Ohio Department of Transportation will begin some major ramp closures beginning Friday.

The work on the interstate will force the closure of the left-hand merge ramps from the Anthony Wayne Trail to I-75 for approximately two years as ODOT works to reconfigure the interchange.

Crews have begun shifting their focus from the area between South Ave. and the Collingwood Blvd./Erie St. exit to the area between the Trail and Dorr St.

The ramp will be closed overnight Thursday into Friday. ODOT offers the detour of the Trail to Washington St. to northbound I-75.

Then during the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday, the ramp from the outbound Trail to I-75 south will close. The suggested detour is Washington to Dorr to Collingwood to I-75 southbound.

Meanwhile, the ramp from Collingwood/Erie to southbound I-75 will reopen after closing in March 2019. The ramp from southbound I-75 to South Ave. will also reopen.

And on Monday, August 10, the ramp from I-75 south to the outbound Trail will close for two weeks. The suggested detour is Washington St (Exit 202A) to Washington St. to the outbound Trail.

"We understand the significance the I-75/Anthony Wayne Trail interchange has on the greater Toledo area," ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Patrick McColley said. "Once complete, the ramp modifications will greatly improve the safety of the interchange by changing the left-side merges with I-75 to conventional right-side merges."

As for I-75 through the construction zone, two lanes of traffic will remain in each direction, with additional lane restrictions possible overnight.

