July 30th Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s. There is a slim chance of a shower south of US 6. Tonight will turn clear with lows in the middle 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs again in the middle 80s. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s over the weekend, but rain is likely on Sunday. This could be a widespread and steady rain. More scattered showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday.

